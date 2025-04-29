Young Smashers Shine At Ikoyi Club Easter Holiday Tourney

Share

The Ikoyi Club Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic ended at the weekend with so much glamour and interesting results in the final games.

After five days of intense coaching for the young tennis players ranging between the ages of 5 and 16, the tournament was held weekend with very keenly contested games and results.

The young talents showcased their skills to the admiration of the organisers and parents of participants at the Tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club 1938.

Lady captain of the Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club, Mrs Wemimo Ogunsanya, said she was happy with the standard exhibited by the young smashers at the colourful final of the championship.

She said it was impressive to see the skills exhibited by beginners and other young talents that took part in the event in which up to 100 tennis players were on parade.

“We are always happy at Ikoyi Club to receive young talents. This time, the competition was so keen and we are happy with the standard and overall conduct. I want to advise all the kids to be more focused and steadfast in all they do.”

Share