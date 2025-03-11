Young Nigerians Call On Nwajiuba To contest 2027 Presidency

Share

Young Nigerian Voices, a group of concerned young Nigerians, have called on Emeka Nwajiuba to consider running for the presidency in 2027.

This endorsement comes as a result of Nwajiuba’s impressive track record of public service and his potential to correct the anomalies created by the present government.

The Deputy National Coordinator of the group, Bulus Okekeola, while addressing Journalists in Enugu said that, Nwajiuba remains the only credible Nigerian that can bring out the best from Nigerians especially the youths.

As a former Minister of State for Education, Nwajiuba demonstrated his commitment to the development of Nigeria’s youth and education sector.

His experience and expertise makes him an ideal candidate to tackle the country’s pressing challenges, including the anomalies created by the present government in the areas of the economy, health, education, Infrastructure etc

The group’s call is not just a spontaneous endorsement but a well-thought-out decision.

They believe that Nwajiuba possesses the leadership acumen, integrity, and passion required to drive Nigeria’s growth and prosperity.

This is not the first time Nwajiuba has been endorsed for the presidency.

In 2023, the Deputy National Coordinator, North Central, Aawul Mohammed Giri, of the Young Nigerian Voices, also called on Nigerians to support a president from the South East extraction, with Nwajiuba as his preferred candidate.

As the 2027 presidential election draws near, Young Nigerian Voices’ endorsement of Nwajiuba is a significant development.

It reflects the group’s desire for a leader who can unite the country, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for all Nigerians.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

