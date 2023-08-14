‘Young lawyers poor pay worrisome’

Background

Highly motivated and results-driven legal practitioner with about 5 years of experience. A graduate of law from Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, Anambra State. A distinguished member of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) and the NBA Section on Business Law with a proven track record of successfully ensuring regulatory compliance for organizations across various industries.

Why Law?

Fell in love with the law at a young age because of my godmother. However, with time, the diversity of law was another reason I studied law.

Area of specialization

General Legal Practice, Real Estate/Property Law and Corporate/Business Law for now at least.

Law school experience

Attended the Nigerian Law School Lagos Campus 2018/2019 set. I am sincerely grateful for the experience of leadership it gave me. Grateful to my lecturers, my roommates (Room 137), CLASFON, and the reliable and knowledgeable colleagues I have now as friends. Being in the “toughest campus” meant there was no opportunity to slack off and this kept me on track.

Justice system

A lot has been said about the justice system in Nigeria especially in recent times. However, it is still my view that the court is the last hope of the common man. I have appeared before and seen a lot of judges and magistrates who give their all to ensure that justice is not just said to have been done, but also seen as done. We also have to bear it in mind that access to justice especially by the common man must be seen as impartial and objective by guaranteeing that the common man will have access to justice in the country and consequently enhance the protection of rights enshrined in the Constitution. There is a lot of work to to be done in the judicial system in Nigeria to ensure proper and timely delivery of justice such as increasing the number of judges and judicial divisions, automated court systems, reducing the jurisdictional overload on the superior courts, arbitrate rather than litigate to mention but a few.

Challenges of young lawyers

Inadequate remuneration. Most young lawyers are exploited under the popular statement, “Get the experience first” and “It was like this during my time”. Secondly, there is a belief from clients that younger lawyers are inexperienced so they tend to argue with your bill of charges. However, on this, steps have been taken by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), to stop this by creating a regulatory framework to govern this. We hope that clients and other lawyers are able to implement it.

Future Ambition

To be the best I can be as I progress in my career and in life. Life and the circumstances of the country tends to alter our ambitions. However, my goal is that in whichever field I find myself, I will get to the top.