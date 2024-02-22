Young Jonn Undergoes Hair Transplant Surgery In Spain

Nigerian Record Producer and singer, John Saviours Udomboso, popularly known as Young Jonn, has reportedly undergone a successful hair transplant surgery.
Announcing the successful surgery, Young Jonn shared a video and photos from the surgical room in Spain via his X handle on Wednesday.
He tweeted, “Happy new hair @insparya_es.”
READ ALSO:
- Young John Speaks On His View About Monogamy.
- Martini Celebrates 160th Anniversary In Grand Style.
- With ‘Umbrella’, ETSRL’s Nasboi Tops Music Charts As Yuletide Dawns.
According to the record producer, he did the surgery in a bid to reclaim his receding hairline.
New Telegraph recalls that popular comedian, Igosave also underwent a hair transplant surgery a few years ago to save his head from going bald.
He said then that the surgery cost him $20,000.