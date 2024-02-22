New Telegraph

February 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Young Jonn Undergoes…

Young Jonn Undergoes Hair Transplant Surgery In Spain

Nigerian Record Producer and singer, John Saviours Udomboso, popularly known as Young Jonn, has reportedly undergone a successful hair transplant surgery.

Announcing the successful surgery, Young Jonn shared a video and photos from the surgical room in Spain via his X handle on Wednesday.

He tweeted, “Happy new hair @insparya_es.”

READ ALSO:

According to the record producer, he did the surgery in a bid to reclaim his receding hairline.

New Telegraph recalls that popular comedian, Igosave also underwent a hair transplant surgery a few years ago to save his head from going bald.

He said then that the surgery cost him $20,000.

Tags:

Read Previous

Abbas, Gbajabiamila, Masari Others Pay Tribute To Na’Abba
Read Next

Inspector Killed As Gumen Attack Checkpoint In Rivers