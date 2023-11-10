Young John Speaks On His View About Monogamy

Nigerian record producer and singer, John Saviours Udomboso, better known as Young Jonn has revealed why he doesn’t believe in monogamy.

Young John who spoke at a recent interview with On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa on #TokeMoment’s podcast said “free” nature prevented him from settling for just one woman.

He, however, expressed his uncertainty about getting married unless he meets a woman who can change his perspective on love and marriage.

Speaking further, he said he doesn’t want to be limited to just one woman, adding that he’s a free man.

He said, “Contrary to the popular belief that musicians and entertainers are promiscuous, everybody is engaging in these things. They’re simply not as visible about it.

“Musicians, however, have their lives on display, so everyone sees what they do.

“My polygamous nature isn’t because of the industry I’m in. Ever since I was a young boy, I used to question everything.

“I’d ask why it has to be one man and one woman. Since then, I’ve always wanted to explore different routes. I don’t want to say fantasies.”