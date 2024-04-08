Young Duu Mocks Portable After Rejection Of Apology

The former signee of Zeh Nation, Young Duu has made a mockery of his ex-boss, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable after he leaked his apology chats on social media.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable took to his Instagram story to share snapshots of his chat with his ex-signee, Young Duu where he reached out to amend their relationship amid their fallout.

In the leaked chat, it could be seen that Portable rejected Young Duu’s apology while emphasizing how hurt he felt over the allegations levelled against him by Young Duu.

A few hours after the singer leaked their chat, Young Duu took to his Instagram story to mock his ex-boss.

He wrote, “Dey play. Stop listening to people that give bad news just to make you give them the attention that you lose.”