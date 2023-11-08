Young Duu Defends Carter Efe On New Song, Gives Reason

Rising Nigerian singer, Young Duu has taken to the defence of skit maker and record label boss, Cater Efe regarding the release of his new song entitled “Oyinmo.”

Speaking on the development hours after netizens dragged Cater Efe on their social media page, Young Duu revealed that he was neither scammed nor ripped off by Efe regarding his new song.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Carter Efe had recently posted Young Duu’s new song and also claimed ownership of the song by not adding the name of the rising singer as a featured artist.

Efe’s action has however garnered reactions from netizens as they concluded that Young Duu who recently left Zeh Nation had been scammed by the skit maker, who’s also a record label owner.

However, shortly after these allegations made rounds on the Internet, Young Duu made a statement to dismiss claims of being scammed or ripped off.

According to Young Duu, he had an agreement with Carterefe and a group of people to produce the song without featuring his name in it, for whatever reason, for his own gain.

He said, “I was there, and I didn’t want my name there. My voice is my money, do you understand? Nobody is ripping me off.”

“My voice is my money, and I said it should be that way. That’s how it’s going to be. I want to see money; I came to Lagos to make money.”

His statement, however, generated reactions online, with many individuals taking to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@Jbrandy_YBNL: “Dem don Dey sweet talk my guy. He go soon get sense.”

@DRDammy4: “Haaaa, he did not know how the music business works, your name and voice na e bi your money oooo.”

@_Harbaylicon: “Ohhh he has come out to shed light to what we seem not to understand, interesting.”

@mr_tobby01: “I hope he sha no go come back, and say another thing, coz Carterefe rate na 90/10% oo.”

@Snoopy_Bender: “This is a fat lie, very soon we’ll get to last bus stop. We still Dey road.”

@IamBlaccode: “Omohhh I think this boy wise before… But i Don see say poverty do finish am pátápátá. He didn’t know the music business and how royalty works. Everything. He has sold his craft for cheap money. I guess Carter Don bamboozle the idiat with small money. Damn.”

@Snoopy_Bender: “Shey we no deaf or blind? Na here all of us go still know the real truth. How on earth will you sing a song and ask not to put your name on it? Arbi you be ghost singer?”

@WHALESZZO1: “Carter Efe no fit rip this guy, it’s just funny the way we all think. Someone also helped Cater Efe up to this level now so why would he do that?”

Watch video below: