Young Duu Calls Out Ex-Record Label Boss, Portable For Assault

The former signee of Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, Young Duu has alleged that the Zazu crooner sent his “boys” to assault him.

Young Duu who angrily left Portable’s record label, Zeh Nation said his former record label boss, Portable had physically attacked him and hurt him badly.

He, however, called on Nigerians and his fans on an Instagram live session to warn Portable against harming him.

He said, “Portable sent his boys to beat me up, you guys should warn him to leave me alone.

“You know I don’t come here [social media] to rant senselessly.

“Portable should be called to order. I don’t want any problem. I don’t make trouble.”

Watch the video below: