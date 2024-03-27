Young Duu Calls Out Carter Efe Over Fake Account To Troll Davido

Portable’s former signee, Young Duu has revealed that the record label owner, Carter Efe opened a fake social media account in his name to drag Davido.

New Telegraph recalls that Young Duu went into alliance with Carter Efe after his fallout with his record label boss, Portable late last year.

Following their alliance, the duo released a song titled ‘Oyinmo’ in November to solidify their partnership.

However, their relationship hit the rocks over the sharing formula of royalties from the song, with Young Duu accusing Cater Efe of shortchanging him.

In a recent video shared via his Instagram page, the talented singer accused the skit maker of creating a fake social media account in his name to troll Davido.

Young Duu said, “Cater Efe, God will punish you. You are using a Twitter account in my name to troll Davido.

“He will think I am the one attacking him. It’s unfair. You are fake.”

