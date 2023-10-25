Young Duu Accuses Portable Of Physically Assaulting Him

The former signee of controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, Young Duu, has accused the Zazu crooner of turning him into a car washer and physically assaulted him.

Young Duu asserted that during his time with his record label, Portable had physically abused him on several occasions.

This accusation comes after his former boss, Portable made claims that he betrayed him after helping him become famous.

It would be recalled that Portable had cautioned Young Duu from cutting the ladder he used to reach his achievement because he could require it in the future. READ ALSO: Portable: I’ll Collect Cars Bought For My Artists If They Leave My Record Label.

Portable, Queen Dami Share Romantic Moment (Video).

Portable Reacts To 2nd Baby Mama Allegations Against Him. In response, Young Duu insisted that he didn’t cut any “ladder” and emphasized that he left Zeh Nation in pursuit of achievement. However, during an Instagram live session with fans, Young Duu said, “I did not break any ladder. For those people who know me, I did not break any ladder. “The ladder is still strong there. The person who owns the ladder said I should cut the ladder but I refused. Now, he’s saying I’m the one who wants to break the ladder. “I did not break any ladder. I’m not backstabbing Portable. I’m out for success. I don’t think I did anybody bad. I left Zeh Nation for success. It’s just a help that Portable gave me. “For how long? Na now una know to say… Bro, no whine me o! Make us just forget about all these things. I don’t have much things to say online… “Make una (Netizens) know wetin una dey tok. When I dey wash cars, when I dey suffer, when dem dey beat me, when dem dey slap me, when dem dey hit me, where una dey that time?” Watch Video Below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAHALANETWORK BLOG (@wahalanetwork)