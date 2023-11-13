Young Duu Accuses Carter Efe Of Hijacking His Song, Oyinmo

The former signee of controversial Nigerian singer, Habbeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, Young Duu has made a U-turn as he accused skit maker and record label owner, Carter Efe of “hijacking” his recent song, ‘Oyinmo.’

New Telegraph had last week reported that Young Duu defended Carter Efe when netizens accused him of planning to take ownership of the song of the fast-rasing star by not featuring his name as a featured artist, Young Duu, however, came out to show his approval in the new song despite not carrying his name, saying it all boil down to money.

Prior to the incident, it would be recalled that Portable had chased his ex-signee, Young Duu out of his record label, Zeh Nation for being a liability.

After his ex-signee left his record label, he linked up with Carter Efe, a music executive in order to produce music together.

However, the report claimed that Carter Efe had claimed ownership of the song without featuring Young Duu’s name as a featured artist in his recent song “Oyinmo” which was released a few days ago.

Days after defending him, Young Duu, in a recent Instagram live session with fans, has insinuated that he is already falling out with his “helper”, accusing Carter Efe, of using industry mechanisms to “collect” his song.

He disclosed that Carter Efe was now performing ‘Oyinmo’ at shows without him.

Young Duu said, “Carter Efe has used all the industry brains to collect my song from me. He’s now going to shows to perform the song without me. And he’s not even an artiste; he’s a comedian.

“Carter Efe doesn’t want anybody to help me. People will be helping me but he will be claiming he is my helper. I don’t want to cast everything. He’s now going to show up to perform my song without me.

“My boss, Portable treated me badly and now Carter Efe wants to treat me badly too. It’s not fair.”

