Young Creators Programme Empowers Nigerian Students To Innovate Via STEM

The Young Creators Program (YCP), a year-long STEM initiative launched by global energy technology company SLB in partnership with STEMCafe, has culminated in a project showcase at the SLB Blue Base office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The program engaged 200 students from eight secondary schools, equipping them with practical skills in Embedded Systems and Additive Manufacturing over a full academic session. During the event, student groups presented their final projects to educators, industry professionals, and community stakeholders.

Highlighted innovations included a Smart Walking Stick with Vibration from Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom, designed to aid the visually impaired through obstacle detection, and an Automated Irrigation System from Government Girls Secondary School, Rumueme, which uses soil-moisture sensors to optimize watering.

Students from Community Secondary School, Oroworukwo, showcased a Contactless Water Dispenser that uses motion detection to reduce shared touchpoints. Several teams incorporated recycled materials, such as cartons and 3D-printed components, into their prototypes.

Speaking, SLB Nigeria Country Director, Nosa Omorodion, said: “Seeing these students bring their ideas to life reinforces why early exposure to STEM is so important. “The Young Creators Programme gives young people the confidence to build, test, and innovate — skills that are essential for Nigeria’s future workforce.

We are proud to support initiatives that unlock potential and inspire problem-solvers who will shape the country’s technological and economic growth.” Managing Director of STEMCafe, Moji Tijani, added; “Programs like this show what happens when young people are given the right tools, guidance, and freedom to create.

The students demonstrated not only technical understanding but also curiosity, resilience, and imagination. These are the qualities that drive long-term innovation, and we’re thrilled to partner with SLB to help nurture them.”

The program underscored the urgency of strengthening STEM education in Africa, where young Africans are projected to make up 42 percent of the world’s youth by 2030, with those under 35 expected to account for 75 per cent of the continent’s population.

The event concluded with a project exhibition where students engaged with attendees and received feedback, reinforcing the program’s goal of nurturing a generation of young innovators.

Education and partnerships are central to how SLB supports host countries and local communities. Guided by UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), SLB invests in high-quality STEM learning opportunities, particularly for women and students from underserved backgrounds.

The Young Creators Program is part of SLB’s broader educational outreach, which includes the Faculty for the Future, SLB Excellence in Education Development (SEED), and HSE for Youth programs.