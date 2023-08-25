Young Artists Don’t Owe Me Recognition As Legend – 2Face

Renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or 2Face has said the new generation of singers owe him no recognition as a legend.

Speaking when he appeared on the latest episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by Adesope Olajide, better known as Shopsydoo, the legendary singer disclosed that he appreciates it when they do pay respect to him in recognition of his status as a legend in the industry, but it’s not compulsory for them to do so.

He said, "Nobody owes me anything. For me, it (my legendary status) is there. It's never going to go away. It doesn't reduce who I am if young artists don't recognise my legendary status.

"The only thing is, definitely, I appreciate it when people recognise my status as a legend. There's nobody that won't appreciate that. I appreciate when people recognise but I don't take it too personally when they don't. That one na the person's ignorance. "Nobody owes a person anything because everybody that comes, they are going to tell their own stories. They are not going to start telling my own story. "Every artist that comes up now, even if they get inspiration from me or anybody, they are going to use it to elevate themselves. And that is their own stories." The 47-year-old singer is well recognised and highly rated as one of the best musicians Africa has ever produced till date. He's renowned for his multiple awards both locally and internationally. Watch the video below with the link: https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1694682234509283361?s=46