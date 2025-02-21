Young Adults More Vulnerable To Nicotine Addiction Than The Middle-Aged-Study

Share

People in their late teens and early 20s may be more sensitive to nicotine and more susceptible to nicotine addiction than middle-aged adults.

Results the study led by researchers in the Penn State Department of Biobehavioural Health in the United States,are published in the journal Behavioral Pharmacology.

The results provide evidence that the effects of drugs on the body—both medication and misused substances—change over the lifespan in ways that clinicians and researchers need to consider when developing and prescribing treatments, the researchers said.

Doctoral student Carlos Novoa and his adviser, Thomas Gould, Jean Phillips Shibley Professor of Biobehavioural Health and head of the department, led the study.

The researchers demonstrated that nicotine lowers the body temperature of young-adult mice more quickly and reduces their movement more significantly than middle-aged mice.

These results indicate how the effects of nicotine change as people age, according to the research team.

Gould’s prior research has illustrated the differential effects of nicotine in children, adolescents and young adults.

