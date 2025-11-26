Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called out YBNL boss, Olamide, for being excluded from the rapper’s recent sold-out London concert at the OVO Wembley Arena.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, Portable expressed frustration that Olamide did not respond to his messages or include him in the show, which attracted over 12,000 fans.

He said, “Olamide and I both sang Zazzo. I didn’t wrong him, and he stopped replying my messages. He refused to take me to London.

Skepta and I both sang ‘Tony Montana,’ and he invited me to London. Tell Olamide to reply me so he won’t regret it in the future.”

Portable also highlighted his contribution to Olamide’s international recognition: “Olamide didn’t shoot the Zazzo video with me; he didn’t stand alongside me in the video.

I was the one who gave Olamide international recognition. Zazzo made Olamide. Why didn’t Olamide call me for his show?”

“Love who love you, Support those who support you, them fit carry you a trabaye make them still dey hate on you because you no be mumu. If you spoil me for who love me you go die young.”