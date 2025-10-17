You’ll Keep Contesting Presidency On Social Media, Wike Tells Obi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday slammed Peter Obi for his comment on the state of some public schools in Abuja.

According to him, Obi cannot manage a complex nation like Nigeria, saying “it is not available for people like you”. Wike added: “You will continue to contest as President on social media, but not as President of Nigeria.”

Obi urged all levels of government to invest in education when, alongside the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chairmanship candidate for the Abuja Municipal Area Council Moses Paul, visited LEA Nursery/Primary School, Kapwa, a suburb of Abuja on Wednesday.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election decried the dilapidated state of the school, noting that the furniture is in “irreparable condition”. Obi asked why a school with over 200 pupils has no toilet facilities.

However, speaking during the inauguration of two newly constructed roads – ILS11 (Esther Bali Street) and MAR24 (Kez Udezue Street) – in the Mabushi area of Abuja, Wike claimed that Obi lacks the integrity to lecture anyone on governance, having, according to him, failed as Anambra governor.

He accused Obi of playing politics with everything. The minister said: “Some people, because of politics, castigate the government. “For example, I heard one of the social media presidential candidates went to one of the local authority schools, and was saying that the government had abandoned public schools.”