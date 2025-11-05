You’ll Have To Pay Bribe To See Tinubu In Aso Rock – Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, on Tuesday, alleged that those working with President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock usually demand a bribe before anyone could meet the Nigerian leader.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV, Ndume, a former Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, alleged that it is relatively impossible to see the President without bribing some officials.

The lawmaker also claimed that the president is surrounded by “Kakistocrats”, stating that “They don’t have people in there”.

He said, “I don’t have a chance to see the president. The only time I can see the president is when he is going to an event.

“This is how they run the government. I’m telling you, they don’t have people there. The government is dominated by Kakistocrats. If you want to see the president, they will ask you how much.

“I wrote to them that I want to see the president to discuss some financial issues, but they were playing games as if they wanted you to go to heaven.”