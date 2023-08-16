You’ll get survival wage, Reps tells workers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has assured of lawmakers’ readiness to ensure “survival wage” for workers.

This was as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), stated that official corruption largely caused by “community expectation of people in office”.

Both senior government officials spoke, yesterday in Abuja, at the national policy dialogue organised by the anti-graft agency with the theme, Corruption, Social Norm and Behaviour Change in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Abbas, who was represented by Hon. Busayo Oluwole-Oke, said: “This is why the House of Representatives is particularly interested in the on-going review of minimum wage in the country.

“The House this time around will ensure that Nigerians get a survival wage that could take them home”.

While noting the multi-faceted nature of corruption, the Speaker added: “Despite this recognition, certain corruption-inducing behaviours, norms, attitudes, and expectations persist within our society, thereby, enabling and perpetuating acts of corruption.

“Corruption in Nigeria has been fuelled by various factors, including weak governance structures, lack of transparency and accountability, poverty, and cultural acceptance of corrupt practices.”

In his welcome address, the ICPC’s boss said, among others: “There is for example a general belief that groups, networks and communities expect the holder of an office to confer benefits from (or of) the office on members of the community regardless of whether (a) the benefits are corrupt practices in themselves (e.g., nepotism), or (b) if the benefits come from proceeds of corruption (e.g., embezzlement).

“Also, there is the common expectation that people in high office should donate huge sums of money at public functions. Lastly, it is equally expected that government officials should enrich (and/or confer other benefits on) themselves from their office.

“Relations and community members of public officials see nothing wrong with all these, even when they condemn such practices happening in other communities – a case of “it is good for us and not for other communities.”