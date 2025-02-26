New Telegraph

February 26, 2025
You’ll End Up Lonely If You Keep Paying For S$x — Tuoyo Ideh

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) reality TV star, Tuoyo Ideh has opened up on some societal issues that are gradually affecting people.

The reality star asserted that if a man keeps paying prostitutes to have sex to satisfy their sexual needs they might end up being lonely.

According to him, if the operations of prostitution and hookups are made to continue, many people will end up not getting married.

He explained that a lot of people are now getting used to paying for sex which doesn’t involve emotions, stressing that this act might make a lot of people end up lonely, sad, and depressed.

Speaking further, he complained about how young girls under the age of 18 have started engaging in prostitution.

Tuoyo stated that these girls end up giving birth to children they can’t take care of, adding that prostitution has made a lot of girls lazy.

