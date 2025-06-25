You’ll Continue To Feel My Impact, Diri Assures LG

Share

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has promised residents of the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area that they will continue to feel the impact of his administration.

Speaking yesterday in Kaiama, Diri, who is from the council, thanked his people for their support and loyalty. The governor advised parents to encourage their children to embrace technical education.

According to him, the state government has built technical Colleges in the eight councils. Diri said: “We are establishing technical schools in all the LGAs and they are tuition free.

“Also, we are feeding the students so avail your children to take advantage of the schools. I want to empower my people through the technical schools.

“In the time past, our local government was educationally under populated, so we had to fill our quota then with students from Swali but today the case is different.”

