You You Betrayed Aburi Accord, Lit Fire Of War, Umeh Tackles GowonAburi Accord, lit fire of war, Umeh tackles Gowon

Share

The Senator representing Anambra Central on the platform of Labour Party, Victor Umeh, has called on former Head of State, retired General Yakubu Gowon, to tender an unreserved apology to the Igbo people over his role in the Nigerian Civil War.

Umeh made this call while reacting to comments made by General Gowon in a recent interview, expressing deep disappointment over Gowon’s remarks.

He described the former leader’s comment as a distortion of historical truth, which is verifiable via books published by other participants in the coups that eventually culminated in a civil war.

The embittered lawmaker stated that Gowon’s refusal to implement the Aburi Accord, which was reached with the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, directly triggered the devastating civil war that claimed millions of lives, most of whom were Igbos.

“General Gowon continues to insist that the war was not against the Igbos, yet Igbo soldiers were specifically targeted, Igbo-owned businesses were destroyed, and the people of the South East were subjected to intense suffering and deliberate marginalisation during and after the war,” Umeh said.

He added that such narratives, which attempt to whitewash the past, only served to deepen wounds rather than heal them.

“If we truly want Nigeria to move forward and achieve genuine reconciliation, we must first acknowledge the truth. Gowon must stop telling white lies and instead own up to his role in the conflict by apologising to Ndigbo and the entire nation,” he said.

The ranking Senator particularly implored the former head of state to apologise to Ndigbo over Biafran War, so as to assuage their ill feelings about the injustice peperted against them before, during and after the war.

Umeh, who enjoyed a close personal relationship with the late Ojukwu, emphasized that he had access to first-hand accounts of events leading up to and during the civil war, stressing that this made it impossible for him to remain silent when history was being distorted by Gowon or anyone else.

According to the politician, a sincere apology from Gowon would not only be a mark of statesmanship but would also help set the stage for national healing and unity.

Share