You Will Be Missed, Siera Leonian President Tells Outgoing Nigeria Ambassador, Omaku

The Sierra Leonian President, Juluis Maada Bio has said outgoing Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the country, Amb. Henry John Omaku, will greatly be missed by Sierra Leone.

Omaku was appointed by former president Muhammadu Bahari in 2020 and signed to the Republic of Sierra Leone as Nigeria’s Ambassador to that country.

President Bio stated this when Amb. Omaku paid a farewell visit at the presidential palace, in Sierra Leone at the weekend.

He said Sierra Leone will miss the out-going Nigeria’s High Commissioner, Amb. Henry John Omaku for his contribution in advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Nigeria and the Republic of Sierra Leone.

A statement by media Aide to Nigeria High Commissioner, Ibraheed Hamzavand made available to New Telegraph, quoted President Juluis Maada Bio as saying “I am saddened about your sudden departure because you have contributed in advancing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Nigeria and the Republic of Sierra Leone in particular and the World in general”

“Diplomat, you will be leaving behind a very big vacuum as you end your tour of duty and I hope your successor will build on your sterling achievements.” Said President Maada Bio.

Earlier, the outgoing Nigeria High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, John Henry Omaku told his host that he was at the presidential palace in Sierra Leone to notify him and to bid him farewell.

He said “I come to the presidential palace to formally notify you and bid you farewell at the end of my successful tour of duty as a Diplomat from Nigeria to Sierra Leone.