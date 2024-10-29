You Were His Lucky Charm, Sarah Martins Lauds May Edochie

Share

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has once again praised the estranged wife of her colleague, Yul Edochie, May Edochie as she publicly apologized for antagonizing her in the past.

New Telegraph recalls that Sarah Martins had picked sides with her former bestie, Judy Austin, who got pregnant and became the second wife to Yul Edochie.

However, Sarah had publicly apologized for her wrongdoings towards May and cut ties with her former bestie, Judy Austin.

In a recent development, Sarah took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming video of May speaking at a women’s conference in Doha.

In the video, the female participants were seen tearing up as May gave her speech at the conference.

Sarah advised May to allow the man who had thought he was better than her to suffer.

The movie star said May has proven to the world that she was the ‘lucky charm behind his lost glory,’ adding she is a strong woman and is made for greatness.

Sarah said she would forever regret allowing herself to be used against May Edochie.

Sarah wrote: “Sis, let that man suffer with who he thought was better than you.

You’ve proven to the world you were the lucky charm behind his lost glory.

“Now it’s time to focus on you unapologetically!!!

“You’re a strong woman and you’re made for greatness.

“I will forever regret how I allowed them to use me against you… please forgive me.”

