You Thrive At Churning Out Lies To Massage Failing Ego, Okpara Tells Wike

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Okpara, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of thriving at churning out lies to massage his failing ego.

Okpara who was responding to Wike’s hit at the political leaders in Rivers State over their support for the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara described Wike’s utterances as “the litany of lies churned out in his characteristic manner.

Speaking at a Tuesday media parley in Abuja, Okpara said, “One will not fail to acknowledge his statecraft as being turbulent in stirring out falsities and fiction aimed at massaging a failing ego and the need to cast a superhero image to continue to win the confidence of those who do not know him well.”

Recall that Wike had during the media parley with media Executives condemned the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State as “expired politicians” and “political buccaneers.”

Last week, Uche Secondus, Abiye Sekibo, Director-General of the party’s presidential campaign council in Rivers; Sen Lee Maeba, and Celestine Omehia, a former governorship aspirant declared support for Fubara, urging President Bola Tinubu to caution the FCT Minister.

However, Okpara in a press statement by one of his media aides, Julius Anderson, further lambasted Wike, saying, “A chronic liar metaphorically is like a leopard that cannot change its spot.”

He added, “The interview he granted was without a doubt cast in falsity without any iota or atom of truth.

“His display of arrogance, obstinacy, and a conqueror-like attitude, or succinctly put in his words, “I will win them” has always deceived him to live in self-denial that it was a Wike we nurtured from political obscurity to national limelight who has now assumed a godlike posture to warrant him to appear on National Television to lambast us as those without integrity.”

Okpara promised that the PDP leaders in Rivers State “shall address the incongruity of a stealthy boisterous and perilous rattlesnake soon.”