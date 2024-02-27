You should see learning as life-long process, VC counsels students, parents

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ahman Pategi University, Patigi in Kwara State, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, has advised Nigerians, and especially students of Nigerian universities to see learning as a life-long endeavour that is not limited to or end with what is offered or learnt in the classroom. He gave the advice during the second graduation of students of Ahman Pategi College of Advanced Studies (APCAS), which took place at the university campus, where no fewer than 36 graduating students received their Diploma Certificates. Adedimeji, the pioneer ViceChancellor of the university, who spoke on the theme: “Living is Learning, Learning is Leading,” however, noted that there were many scholars and intellectuals who though had died centuries and years ago, are still living through their works and in the hearts of people they benefited with their knowledge.

He also noted that there are many people walking today, but are dead in reality because they are of no use to themselves and the society as they are not missed when absent and not felt when present. Adedimeji, therefore, enjoined the graduating students not to see education or learning as what can be completed in one's life, and stressed that only schooling can be completed. He, however, likened life to a university that one graduates from only at death, and charged them to be excellent in order to distinguish themselves in the society, saying that "those who know, lead the rest." Specifically, the ViceChancellor explained that readers are leaders, and that the graduating students should take their studies seriously in order to provide guidance to their peers and the society at large.

While adding that with their graduation from the College, they are poised for higher education and career opportunities in the various disciplines they had been trained since the beginning of their programmes, Adedimeji lauded the vision of the founder of the institution, Hon. Aliyu Ahman Pategi that birthed the success of the students. He also lauded the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the institution under Senator Isa Muhammed and the Governing Council, led by Ambassador Nimota Akanbi.q