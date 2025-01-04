You Shall Laugh This Year, Diri Assures Nigerians

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Sen. Duoye Diri, has called on Nigerians to be optimistic about the New Year regardless of the challenges in the nation.

Governor Diri made this appeal at the Annual International Crusade of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, tagged, ‘What God Has Determined Shall Be Done’, which started on Thursday, January 2 and ends on Sunda,y January 5, at the Chosen International Secondary School, Mgbidi, Imo State.

Diri, who on Saturday attended the crusade with his entourage, said 2025 shall be a different year for Nigerians, as he stated: “This year you shall laugh at your enemies. I will bring greetings from Bayelsa State to you all.”

Meanwhile, the governor laid on the altar at the crusade ground to worship the God of Chosen who has continually granted him victory from the inception of his tenure as governor of Bayelsa State till date.

On his part, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, prayed for the governor, decreeing his continuous success as the governor of Bayelsa State and other areas.

Muoka prayed: “Father, from the inception of his tenure, you have proved to the whole world that he did not make a mistake in fellowshipping with The Lord’s Chosen. You have given him victory upon victory.

“All we are asking you righteous Father is for him to succeed more and more, that you prosper the government and people of Bayelsa. We ask for your divine guidance and intervention in every matter.

“All we are also asking you is to open more ways for them. I pray for more elevation and unity of faith in the brethren. I pray that he shall do more excellent things.

“Our Father, we pray that you govern the government of Bayelsa State and prosper his works on every side. And that he shall be honoured from tonight and the years

Share

Please follow and like us: