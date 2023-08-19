You Sat There Kissing, Hugging Venita After She Insulted Me – Doyin To Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin David has expressed disappointment in fellow housemate and buddy, Ilebaye for discussing with Venita after their fight.

It would be recalled that Venita and Doyin clashed on Friday evening over the video of Ike dumping the clothes of Ilebaye on the entrance floor to the washroom.

The video televised by Big Brother after the wager task revealed that Venta is aware that Ike was the culprit but chooses not to say anything about the incident.

Reacting to her quietness, Doyin who happens to be Ilebaye friend in the house fought Venita for staying quiet when everyone was making enquiries about who was behind the act.

However, hours after their verbal fight, Ilebaye was seen seated with Venita discussing and also apologising to her on behalf of Doyin.

Doyin who saw them making up, felt disappointed and betrayed by Ilebaye for going behind her back to speak to Venita after she rained insults on her because of her (Ilebaye).