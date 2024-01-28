You Only Seek Justice for the Dead –Singer Portable Tells Nigerians

Nigeria’s controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has lammented that Nigerians only seek justice for the dead. The singer cried out from the hospital bed on Friday, days after being assaulted following his failure to perform at a show he was paid for.

Portable had on Monday morning lamented on the internet over alleged assault by an American-based singer, Esquare, and his boys. Sharing video and pictures from the hospital on his Instagram page on Friday, Portable ques – t i o n e d if it was only the d e a d Nigerians fight for, noting that no one was seeking justice for him.

Portable further stated, speaking in pidgin English: “Feeling so much pain right now, just your prayer I don’t want to die young. “Nobody fights for me but I get God. Truth only always on my right. If God is God I will not fall Zazuu. “Didn’t get myself since I was beaten by those guys, from one pain to another. Nah only d dead una dey find justice for?

Evidence dey but no one do as if dey see it”. Though some of his fans be- live that he d e s e r v e d what he got, a few has backed the Zazuu singer saying no one deserves to assaulted, no matter what.