Popular Nigerian comedian, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, has asserted that one cannot attain or assume the status of a role model in Nigeria while being poor.

The 43-year-old podcaster, who made this assertion in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, noted that people no longer respect or choose impoverished people as role models.

While talking about the negative impacts of money on society, Nedu asserted that many women living in Lagos State’s Lekki neighbourhood are unable to pay their rent.

In the excerpt of the interview posted on his Instagram page, Nedu said, “You can’t be a role model when you don’t have money in Nigeria. Most women wey dey live for Lekki, na men dey pay their rent.”

His comments have elicited diverse responses from netizens. While some people corroborate his point, others have described his statement as classist and insensitive.