You Must Often Wash, Condition And Moisturise Your Hairs, Says Dupe Talabi

At a masterclass of the just concluded Beauty in Motherland fair debut edition, Founder of Tasala Hair and Beauty salon, Dupe Talabi, shared a few tips on simplest and most basic haircare routine that boosts healthy hair.

The Cosmetologist and educationist in the beauty industry, explained that when thinking of growing healthy hair, that the power of simply washing, conditioning and moisturising the hair very often cannot be underestimated. In the panel session, which had other speakers such as Kelechi Yibokoko, founder of Yellow Sisi haircare Salon and CEO of Kuku’s hair, Chief Mrs Akunna Nwala Akano, Talabi stated that,”washing your hair daily is one of the most underrated routine haircare”.

She also punctured some of the misconceptions many N i g e r i a n women have about wash- ing the hair regularly. “Knowing your hair texture is a great step of achieving healthy hair. Knowing what your hair can do and what your hair cannot do is very key. Knowing what works for your hair and what does not is very important.

One should also let go of different expectations going on in social media and focus on real issues that a common to your hair,” she said. She further stated that keeping the hair healthy is as simple as washing your hair regularly and you will be amazed the change that will make.

Some of the tips pointed out were:

The scalp is where all the damages that occur in hair starts. When the scalp is not clean, when the scalp is not kept healthy or well nourished, it is going to impact your hair. “We have grown up with this mentality of not washing our hair often. Some even go as far as saying that their hair grows better when it is dirty. I mean who told them that. I don’t know where they got that from. Some people would braid their hair and carry it for three months, saying it will grow better that way. You are caus- ing damage.

You may not see the effect when you take off the braids immediately but it is going to impact your hair on long run. It sounds basic, it sounds simple but it is the most important thing to, just wash your hair often. Condition your hair with the right products. Be gentle while washing and rinsing the hair. Detangle your hair gently properly with wide tooth comb and the moisturise with water-based moisturisers.