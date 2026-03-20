You Must Be Prayer Warrior To Succeed, Commissioner Tells Women

Women in Niger State have been urged to intensify their prayers to God if they must succeed in their homes and bring the best out of their children.

While speaking at the 2026 International Women’s Day, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hadiza Idris Kuta, assured that the government will continue to create awareness to save lives.

She said at the event organised by her Ministry in collaboration with Global Promoters for Community Initiatives (GPCI) with the theme: Give to Gain, that “women have a lot to handle and we are created with the ability to multitask”. According to her, “I am calling on all women and mothers to continue in prayers.

Mothers must be prayerful. For any woman to succeed, you must be a prayer warrior. And we must thrive to get it right in our homes”. She however added that women still face a lot of challenges saying “we have issues regarding the foundation of our children.

We need to inculcate love and discipline in our children so that they can become better citizens”. Furthermore, she appealed to women to support each other whenever the need arises.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director, GPCI, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, said the Strengthening Community Active Participation Against Gender Based Violence (SCAPAGBV) 3.0 is about celebrating and protecting women.

He added that women need to mentally balance to be able to achieve results in their homes and there is the need for them to speak up if they are going through any challenges.