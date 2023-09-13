You Made Me Widow At 24, Mohbad’s Wife Speaks On Singers’ Death

The wife of late Nigerian singer, MohBad, Omowunmi Aloba has taken to her Insta story to drop a heartfelt revelation about the cause of her husband’s death.

According to her, MohBad had been struggling with unhappiness and fears, constantly fighting against people who tried to end his life.

According to her, he lost his happiness and became increasingly worried, even after the birth of their baby. Being a family man, he constantly feared for their safety and urged his wife to leave for their child’s sake.

Speaking further, she revealed that the singer struggled till death, he has lived with so much pain, and threats, and has always lived with fears of coping with negative labels placed upon him.

She wrote; “Nothing makes him happy anymore, even after seeing his baby he became more worried, he’s now a family man he doesn’t want anything to happen to us.

“Was supposed to collect my baby’s passport yesterday so we could process our traveling. He always says to me. Wunmi pls go for my baby’s sake, l wouldn’t want these people to harm you and him it will break me.

“You just go, let me face them myself. Ilerioluwa rest in peace. You really need that peace.”

His wife further expressed her grief, saying they had won, making her a widow at just 24 years old.

She added, “This Nigga struggled till death, too many pains, threatening. he has always lived with fears, and continuous fights everywhere he goes too, he has never been happy for a whole day. he was called a junkie, a mad person, mental issue so the public would have another view of him.

He’s dead at least you all won, take ur trophy. Y’all made me a widow at 24 years. Olorun idajo re daaaa.”

