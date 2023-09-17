You Lit up Movie Industry –Rita Dominic, Noah, Others Mourn Pat Nebo

Tributes has been pouring in from Nigerian movie industry stakeholders to mourn celebrated production designer and art director, Pat Nebo who passed on September 14, 2023. Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic, Stephanie Linus, actor, Ramsey Nouah who has worked closely with the late Nebo for many years has penned heartfelt messages to mourn a man whom they described as having contributed immensely to the growth of Nigerian movie industry.

On her social media handle, Rita Dominic, wrote, “Dearest uncle Pat. You were a light that lit up the movie industry with your enormous talent. You could make the impossible possible by transforming a space into different periods/sets for a film. Just one year ago, we were together filming ‘77, the sequel to 76 and you once again outdid yourself with the set designs like you did in ‘76, the movie’.

You were such a wonder. In fact you were the best set designer I ever worked with! Always very jovial with a positive mindset. Your nickname for me was ‘Ah-Rita’ which I always looked forward to you calling me each time we saw. This is sad..

You will surely be missed.. May your soul Rest In Peace till we meet to part no more.. adieu”. More so, Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah stated that Nollywood has lost a true legend and icon. “Dear Uncle Pat, Your work in this industry will live on forever.

You were always extraordinary, always kind, always excellent. Rest on, Uncle Pat. Nollywood Actress and movie producer, Stephanie Linus had these few words to remember the artist who shared his talent with the world.

“In the brief span of months, we knew each other, our ideas intertwined, blossoming into ambitious plans and hopeful tomorrows. Yet, those tomorrows have been snatched away so cruelly, reminding us all that the promise of another day is never guaranteed. Uncle Pat, we haven’t just lost a colleague but a rare, irreplaceable talent that lit up our industry like a beacon.

Your absence leaves an echoing silence, but your influence endures. Wherever you are, Uncle Pat, may your soul finally know the peace it so greatly deserves. Rest In Peace @patnebo”. Pat Nebo was a Nigerian production designer as well as an art director. He worked as the production designer in films including October 1, among many other award-winning movies.