‘You Lied Before, You’ll Lie Again’, Presidency Replies Obi

Spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has launched an attack on the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, describing him as a serial liar who cannot be trusted with power.

Reacting to Obi’s recent promise to serve only one term if elected president, Onanuga dismissed the vow as another empty pledge, citing the former Anambra governor’s political history as evidence of broken promises and inconsistencies.

“You’re neither a Mandela nor a Lincoln or a Kennedy. You sound as if you have never held an elected office before,” Onanuga wrote in a statement posted online on Sunday.

He recalled that Obi, who served two terms as governor of Anambra State, initially pledged not to leave the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but eventually defected; a move Onanuga described as “a clear sign of political untrustworthiness.”

“You talk about keeping your promises or your vow being your bond, but you and I know that’s not true. You have broken previous promises and usually lie with reckless abandon, sometimes needlessly,” Onanuga said.

He also questioned Obi’s performance as governor, noting that despite spending eight years in power, Anambra did not undergo a major transformation under his leadership.

“If you couldn’t transform a small Anambra after 8 years, is there a guarantee that you’ll do anything significant under 4 years as President of a complex and complicated Nigeria?” Onanuga queried.

He accused the Labour Party candidate of political opportunism, referencing how he sought re-election in 2010 despite now claiming to be content with serving only one term.

“You sought re-election in 2010 and narrowly won courtesy of a divided opposition. Why didn’t you walk away after only one term in office?” he asked.

Peter Obi recently stirred reactions after stating in an interview that he would serve only a single term if elected president in 2027, stressing that he is not desperate for power and only wants to help rebuild Nigeria.