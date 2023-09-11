You Lied About ‘TPLT’ Inscription On CTC Judgement, PDP Tells APC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) lied about the inscription of Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) found on the header of the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgement currently in circulation.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, stated that the claim by the Tinubu legal team that the inscription was scanned and watermarked on its own copy of the judgement was false.

The party alleged that expert analysis showed that the documents were not scanned and that the TPLT inscriptions were not watermarks but “computer default header which usually originates from an author of a document.

“The rush by the TPLT in admitting that it imprinted on the CTC of the judgement smacks of a desperate attempt to dispel public scrutiny and ward off the possibility of more revelations regarding the issue.”

It challenged Tinubu’s legal team to tell Nigerians the time it received the CTC on Friday, September 8, the time the watermark imprinted on the document, the identity of the electronic device with which the watermark was made, as well as the PDF used in the said watermarking process, for an independent analysis.

According to the PDP, the inscription, Tinubu Presidential Legal Team ‘TPLT’ was self-indicting and lent credence to the widespread public insinuation of pre-determined manipulation by the APC.

“The PDP and indeed the majority of Nigerians are not satisfied with the claims by the Tinubu legal team.

“The PDP demands that the Tinubu legal team should explain how what obviously is a default header on its computer system should be accepted as a watermark,” the party added.

It called on the APC to come clean on the issue.