‘You Left APC Three Years Ago, quitting Now Ineffective’, APC Slams Aregbesola’s Supporters

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the group loyal Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for announcing their resignation from the party, which they allegedly left three years ago.

The APC described the decision of the members of the group, operating under the name “Omoluabi Progressives,” as inconsequential.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi on Monday, the party dismissed the announcement as “good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Olabisi accused the dissident group of lacking direction and consistency, stating that many of its members had already been expelled or suspended from the APC.

“How can someone who has been suspended or expelled from the party announce their resignation? It is both redundant and laughable,” Olabisi said.

He added that the group had severed ties with the APC in spirit and action before the 2022 governorship election, accusing them of working against the party’s interests and acting as proxies for the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“You cannot claim to belong to a party while simultaneously sabotaging it. These individuals have long been political irritants and deviants, and we are glad to see them go,” he said.

Olabisi alleged that the group, which prides itself on being more progressive than the party’s founding members, has consistently disrespected party elders and benefactors.

He further described their decision to either form or join another political platform as the “beginning of their political demise,” predicting that they would suffer defeat in the 2026 governorship election.

“The so-called Omoluabi Progressives are embarking on a journey to their political funeral. Their blindfolded followers will soon realise the futility of this move,” Olabisi added.

He, however, assured the party faithful that the APC in Osun State remains stronger and united despite the departure of the group.

“Our advice to these frustrated handlers is simple: if you plan to bury someone in shame, be prepared for your own eventual humiliation,” he concluded.

