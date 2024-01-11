You Lack Respect, PSG Chief Slams Messi

Paris Saint-Germain chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has accused Lionel Messi of lacking “respect” for the Ligue 1 club following his departure in June 2023.

Messi admitted last September that he resents that PSG did not honour him after his 2022 World Cup heroics. “He’s not a bad guy but I don’t like it.

“I’ll say, not just for him but for everyone, we talk when we’re there, not when we’re gone. That’s not our style… “I have great respect for him [Messi] but if someone wants to speak badly about Paris Saint- Germain afterwards, that’s not good.

That’s not respect,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.