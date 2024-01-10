You Lack Respect, PSG Chief Blast Messi

After leaving the Ligue 1 team in June 2023, Lionel Messi has been accused of lacking “respect” by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Last September, Messi acknowledged that he was angry that PSG had not honoured him following his heroics at the 2022 World Cup.

“He’s not a bad guy but I don’t like it.

“I’ll say, not just for him but for everyone, we talk when we’re there, not when we’re gone. That’s not our style…

“I have great respect for him [Messi] but if someone wants to speak badly about Paris Saint-Germain afterward, that’s not good. That’s not respect,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

In the last match in Qatar against France, Messi scored two goals.