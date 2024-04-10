You Lack Power To Sack Abure’s NWC, LP Tells NLC

The Labour Party has said the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) lacks the power to sack the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Julius Abure. The NLC stakeholders’ meeting, on Monday annulled the Labour Party national convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State on March 27 where Abure was returned as National Chairman, and set up a transition committee to organise an all-inclusive National Convention within three months.

But the party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the NLC’s Political Commission is not recognised by the LP constitution. “The Political Commission of the NLC is a front for Comrade Joe Ajaero which he has empowered for the purpose of his political ambition come 2027. “The group is unknown to the Labour Party as such it lacks powers to convene a meeting of stakeholders to deliberate let alone take any decision which will have a binding effect on a legally constituted party leadership,” the statement said.

It claimed that the group was mandated by Ajaero to ensure that the crisis in the “Labour Party festers ahead of 2027 by presenting itself as a rallying ground for dissident former members of our party who recently lost the leadership battle in the courts. “We are also not unmindful of the political pact the leadership of the NLC has gone into with the current All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to destabilise the opposition.” The statement added that the stakeholders’ meeting lacks the legitimacy, “and as such decisions reached remain an enterprise in futility. They are null, void and of no effect.