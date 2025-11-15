You Don’t Have To Be Raunchy Or Controversial To Succeed – Soso

Nigerian actress, content creator and social media influencer, Sophia Chisom Ikemba, better known as ‘Soso’ has carved a unique niche for herself in the creative industry, delivering spontaneous content and equally featured in Brilliant movies. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her growing career, how she handles criticism among other issues.

How did you begin your journey into content creation?

It started in 2020 while I was observing the National Youth Service Corps scheme. I was posted to the Ministry of Petroleum. Honestly, it didn’t feel like service; I wasn’t in khaki, and it felt like a regular job. I would just sit in front of a computer all day waiting for “Abuja” to send documents.

It was boring and unfulfilling. I knew I didn’t want to live like that. Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, and all corps members were asked to stay at home. When we were recalled, I didn’t return. Before that, I had already been posting pictures online and noticed people were engaging with them.

That was how the idea for the “pure water” skits came up. My brother helped me buy the bowl, I repurposed one of my mum’s skirts, and we shot the first skit. That was the beginning.

How did your parents react when you chose to do content creation?

My dad was initially disappointed. He didn’t understand it and couldn’t believe a graduate would be doing skits. But my mum has always supported whatever any of us wanted to do.

Eventually, when my dad saw I was earning from it, and especially when his friends started showing him my videos, his mindset changed. The turning point was when he received money from me. That made it real for him.

Why did you venture into acting, and how do you avoid being stereotyped?

Acting has always been my dream. I remember telling my dad I wanted to be an actress, but he didn’t take it seriously. He want- ed me to be an engineer or doctor.

I later pushed that desire aside, but it never really left me. When I started making skits, I told myself that it would be my gateway into acting. My first movie role actually required me to wear the “pure water” seller costume, which felt natural.

After that, I got more comedic roles, but I made it clear— I didn’t want to be boxed in. We started turning down certain comedy scripts. I wanted to be considered for all genres romance, drama, anything.

Which skit first shot you into the limelight?

It was an advert I created for a short-let apartment. In the skit, a girl refuses to sleep with a man for money and walks away. People loved it because it promoted morals at a time when such messages were rare. It went viral and got a lot of positive feedback.

What inspires your content and choice of themes?

Old Nollywood is a big inspiration; actors like Mr. Ibu, Sam Loco, and Aki and Pawpaw. I also draw from everyday life. If something interesting happens, I take notes.

Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are great for sparking ideas. I also work with scriptwriters who send me regular content.

What challenges have you faced in your journey, and how did you overcome them?

One major challenge was dealing with social media algorithms. Sometimes, you spend money and effort on content, but the platform barely shows it to anyone.

It was mentally exhausting. I started posting and putting my phone on “Do Not Disturb” just to avoid the anxiety. Eventually, I learnt not to obsess over engagement. I just put the content out and move on.

Is there an actress you particularly admire or would love to work with?

Definitely Bimbo Ademoye. We’ve shot content together before, and she was incredibly sweet and professional. Working with her felt effortless. She’s super talented, and I really admire her craft.

What makes your content stand out?

It’s real and authentic. Everyone does comedic and relatable content, but nobody can do it like me. My “Soso” character complete with the skirt and top is unique. When people try to copy it, it’s obvious. I’m not trying to be like Kie Kie, Taaooma, or Lasisi.

They’re great at what they do, but I bring something different. I have also been able to define a clear part for most of my contents, I don’t chase clout, I am just working hard to be the best version of myself.

How do you handle online criticism?

I actually read about 30 per cent of comments. I read them not for validation but to learn. I like to see constructive criticism and improve from it. The positive comments usually outweigh the negative ones, and that balance helps me stay grounded.

You’ve spoken about boarding school and hinted at bullying. How do you think schools should handle it?

Bullying is common in boarding schools, and many kids don’t tell their parents. Parents need to build trust so children feel safe enough to open up. But schools also have a responsibility. They need to act immediately when bullying is reported, regardless of who’s involved. Protecting children should always be the priority.

How are you coping with your newfound popularity?

Fame can be overwhelming. People automatically assume that because you’re popular, you’re rich and can solve everyone’s problems. It gets frustrating, especially when people start to see you as wicked if you don’t give them money. Sometimes, I get anxious about stepping out because I know people will ask for help. But I try to manage it the best I can.

What should fans expect from you in the coming years?

I plan to produce a series under the “Soso” brand that families can enjoy together. I want it to be long-lasting and impactful. I also hope to own a physical restaurant someday. Running an online food business is stressful, and a physical space would make delegation easier.

What legacy do you want to leave in the industry?

I want to show that you don’t have to go down a raunchy or controversial path to succeed. I want people to say, “She remained decent and still made it.” That’s the footprint I want to leave.