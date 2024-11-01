You Didn’t Deliver Tinubu In Your Unit, Rivers Stakeholders Blast Asari-Dokubo

Share

Rivers State stakeholders under the aegis of Rivers Restoration Movement have slammed the Niger Delta freedom fighter, Asari-Dokubo for disparaging the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, and describing Yoruba people as betrayers.

The group also described Dokubo’s threats that the Ijaw would align with the North in the 2027 presidential election as a non-issue.

This is contained in a statement by the group’s Director-General, Johnson Georgewill.

According to the group, Dokubo’s trending video contained misinformation, half-truths and outright lies, stressing that he did not work for the state Governor, Siminialayi Fubara.

The group further stated that Dokubo has no right to speak for the Ijaws, emphasizing that it was public knowledge that 90 per cent of Ijaw leaders who worked for the emergence of President Tinubu and Gov Siminialayi Fubara in 2023 are presently in appreciation standing firm with the leader of Rivers State politics, Nyesom Wike.

“This is evident with the fact that 90 percent of Rivers State Assembly members from the Ijaw extraction are with the Minister.

“It is public knowledge that Asari Dokubo couldn’t deliver President Tinubu in his unit and never supported Sir Siminialayi Fubara in 2023 to become Governor, so we are amazed about the claim of spending two million dollars to support Mr President,” Georgewill said.

