You Can’t Suspend Us, Edo LG Bosses Tell Assembly

The embattled Edo State local government chairmen insisted yesterday the House of Assembly lacked the power to suspend them.

The Assembly on Tuesday suspended the 18 chairmen and their deputies over alleged gross misconduct. This followed Governor Monday Okpebholo’s letter to the Assembly over the council bosses’ refusal to submit their financial records to the Asset Verification Committee as requested.

Speaking to journalists in Benin, spokesman for the chairmen Newman Ugiagbe of the Orhiomwon Local Government Area said the Assembly acted in contempt of court.

Ugiagbe said they were duly elected by their various local governments in September 2023, stressing that they enjoy the constitutional backing until September 2026 when their tenure expires.

He said the Chief Judge of the state Justice Daniel Okungbowa had ruled that Okpebholo and the Assembly can’t suspend or dissolve elected local government chairmen.

He said a reminder was served on the Assembly on December 17, following another suit instituted against the state government, governor and others when High Court 2 granted an interim order restraining the defendants from “interfering wit obstructing and disturbing the claimants’ exercise of their constitutional rights over all assets and funds allocated to them from the Federation Account.

