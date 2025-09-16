You Can’t Lie Your Way Out Of Our Smart School Money, Enugu Patriots Blast Sujimoto

Enugu State Patriots, a group of leaders cutting across political and professional backgrounds, have accused the CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Company Limited, Olasijibomi Ogundele, of lies and emotional manipulation to wriggle himself out of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) net.

The Enugu Patriots equally alerted the public to an alleged well-oiled smear campaign by Ogundele against the EFCC and Enugu State Government instead of coming clean on the facts of the allegation of laundering and diverting the sum of N5.7bn paid to him by the Enugu State Government for the construction of 22 out of the 260 Smart Green Schools embarked on by the Governor Peter Mbah Administration.

The group stated this in a press release issued by its spokesman, Prof. Martin Anikwe, in Enugu on Monday, urging Ogundele to “return Enugu State’s money and save Nigerians his endless theatrics, lies, and cheap blackmail aimed at currying public sympathies.” The Enugu Patriots said: “We have observed a pattern in this whole Sujimoto episode.