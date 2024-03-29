You Can’t Join APC Through Back Door, Okocha Warns Secondus, Others

Former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, former Minister of Transportation, Abiye Sekibo, and other PDP leaders in Rivers State have been warned against joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) through the back door.

The State Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Tony Okocha made the remark on Friday in response to certain PDP leaders’ media briefing in which they expressed their support for Governor Sim Fubara and President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that the PDP group led by Sekibo said that if the group had been concerned, they should have looked for solutions to the issues instead of painting themselves as fifth-columnists and snitches in the state.

Based on the directive given to his committee by the APC National Working Committee, the Chairman of the committee said the APC was open to admitting new members from other parties into its fold. However, he cautioned that any such action would need to be taken legitimately.

Okocha criticised the President’s promised support during the Port Harcourt press conference, saying: “If the mid-night pseudo lovers of Mr President as shown in the text under critique, now are convinced that President is abundantly fit and proper to preside over Nigeria and that his ten months in office has provided Renewed Hope for an eldorado for Nigerians and choose to recant their hitherto unsavoury and unprintable toxics against President, they should follow the proper channels allowed for porting or decamping to a new party.

“This approach of brow-beating and blackmailing they intend to use is not fashionable at all. No sane host tolerates a Guest who attempts to enter his/her house, through the window when the door is open.

“When have they repented and withdrawn their suits in court, challenging the Powers of the resident to mediate in the political crisis in Rivers State?

“Have they repented from emboldening Governor Fubara to disrespect Mr. President by refusing to implement all the indices on the 8-point Presidential Proclamation, as panacea to the political crisis in Rivers State, which by their actions, they have continued to fuel?”