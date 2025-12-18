You Can’t Get W’Cup Ticket Through Back Doors, DR Congo Tells Nigeria

The football authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have dismissed Nigeria’s protest over player eligibility and warned the Super Eagles against seeking a World Cup place through administrative means.

The reaction followed Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) decision to petition FIFA after DR Congo defeated the Super Eagles 4–3 on penalties in a recent World Cup playoff match in Morocco.

That loss ended Nigeria’s chances of reaching the intercontinental play-off on the pitch. Nigeria is questioning the eligibility of some DR Congo players who changed nationality before the match.

The NFF believes that several of those players did not fully follow Congolese national laws, which do not recognise dual citizenship, before representing the country.

According to reports, between six and nine players are involved in the case. While FIFA cleared the players because they held valid DR Congo passports, Nigeria insists that some of them still retained their former nationalities, which it says breaches Congo’s constitution.

DR Congo has rejected the claims and accused Nigeria of trying to reverse the result outside the field of play. In a strong message posted on the national team’s official social media account, the Congolese football body said World Cup qualification should be decided by performance, not paperwork.