You Can’t Force Us To Practice For 2-Year Before Relocation, Oyo Nurses To FG

Nurses in Oyo State have kicked against the recently released revised guidelines for verification of certificates for nurses across the country, which stipulates that every nurse must have two years post qualification experience before being qualified for verification.

Nurses from different hospitals in the state staged a peaceful protest against the new guidelines on Thursday against the recent memo from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), dated February 7, 2024, which outlined the revised guidelines and requirements to be met by all applicants seeking the verification of certificate(s) to foreign nursing boards/councils.

The council in the memo said that eligible applicants must have a minimum of two years post-qualification experience from the date of issuance of the permanent practising licence. Any application with a provisional licence shall be rejected outright.

Describing the new policy as anti-people, the nurses led by Israel Fawole, called for a reversal of the new policy, saying that nurses in the state have studied the circular carefully and observed imminent dangers and infringement to the rights of nursing professionals in the country.

Fawole, while addressing journalists at the entrance of the Nurses House in Ibadan, said that nurses in the state have rejected the recent additions to the verification guidelines, noting that the new guideline not only demeans the profession but is also absolutely unacceptable.

Noting that the new policy undermines the aspirations of new graduate nurses for professional development and opportunities, Fawole said “We have studied the circular carefully and observed imminent dangers and infringement to the rights of nursing professionals within Nigeria, as well as, the member’s rights of NANNM.

“Thus, we vehemently reject the recent additions to the verification guideline as it not only demeans the profession but it is absolutely unacceptable, undermining the aspirations of new graduate nurses for professional development and opportunities.

We suggest, however, that the Council makes the verification process much more affordable and seamless without the need for a good standing letter or two years post-qualification experience as stated, approved within 48 hours from application.

“Our attention was also drawn to the recent circular issued by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) with ref No: NANNM/FED/22/VOL.VI/12 dated 13th February 2024, where the National leadership of NANNM wrote it had engaged the Registrar/CEO of the NMCN on series of meetings on 12th February 2024 and is in consultation with relevant Government agencies on the subject matter, assuring its members nationwide and indeed the entire Nigeria Nurses and Midwives that the Association (NANNM) will stop at nothing in ensuring that their concerns raised are properly and promptly addressed, which we commend.

“However, this action group is of the belief that the National and state leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) should rather push for industrial action (nationwide strike) should its discussions with NMCN and other relevant Government agencies fall out, unfavourable to we, its members”, he said.