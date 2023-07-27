You Can’t Fix Price For POS Operators, FCCPC Warns AMMBAN

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) against fixing prices for its members. The Commission said though it is not against individual PoS operators increasing their prices as they deem fit to make a profit from the business, it was against the law for the association to fix prices for its members.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, who stated this in a statement, said the FCCPC would not allow any attempt to create a PoS business cartel that fixes. While frowning at AMMBAN’s disregard for its earlier warning over the plan to fix prices, Irukera said the Commission was concerned about statements emanating from the executives of the association.

He, however, noted that the Commission would continue to use the advocacy approach while it would not hesitate to impose penalties when necessary. Noting that the Commission is not weak, Irukera said the FCCPC had adopted advocacy to enforce obedience to the law because the PoS business is dominated by young Nigerians who are creating jobs for themselves.

“Considering that membership of AMMBAN probably consists mainly of small businesses and creates employment for young and mostly vulnerable citizens, the Commission adopted advocacy and business education as the tool to promote and enforce obedience to the law. “This is a prudential, not weak or helpless approach to ensuring compliance, and it underscores the Commission’s proportionality approach to its consequence management system; and interpretation of the law,” he said.

According to him, the Commission has not sought to limit the prerogative of PoS service providers to determine and set prices for services in a manner of their choosing subject to Section 127 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (FCCPA), which prohibits manifestly unjust or exploitative prices. “As a matter of fact, and to the contrary, the Commission respects and encourages a pricing methodology that is the product of market forces in a free, competitive, and undistorted market.