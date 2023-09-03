You Can’t Blame S/East Governors Over Insecurity – Abaribe

…Accuses FG of neglecting insecurity in SE

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has absolved the governors of five South East States of blame for the worrisome state of insecurity in the region.

Abaribe who is a former Deputy Governor of Abia State, stated this in a recent interview with the Signature TV, hosted by the ace broadcaster, VinMartin Ilo, on the AIT.

He pointed out that, though the governors are the Chief security officers of their respective states, that status is only on paper, as they do not have control over the Federal Police, in times of emergency security situation.

The lawmaker expressed concerns over the aggravating insecurity in the region, despite that the area is the most policed zone in the country, stressing that the release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention would provide a political solution to the menace of insecurity in the zone.

His words: “I don’t think that anybody can blame the governors. The reason is simple too. No governor can give an order to a DPO; none, because if a governor calls a DPO that something is happening in your area, he has to call his Commissioner, and then the Police Commissioner has to call the Inspector General of Police.

“In fact, the DPO has to first call the DIG and the DIG has to call the IGP. And if the DIG is not interested, he can just tell them to ignore it. The question is this, the South East is the most policed place in Nigeria. Yet, people will come and kill and go away.

“If you go from Onitsha to Aba, you will count not less than 95 checkpoints. If you go from Enugu, the same thing. Anywhere you go in the South East, it’s the same story. In fact, some are not up to 1 kilometre; 500 meters apart, you get another police checkpoint.

“What are those people doing? Yet, the South East continue to wallow in insecurity, despite being the most policed place within the country. So, you don’t blame the governor.

“Many people from the South East and outside the South East have argued that releasing Nnamdi Kanu will help to douse the tension in the South East. Yes, agreed that there is a judicial process going on, but a political solution will help.”

Abaribe noted that the federal government of Nigeria adopted a political solution in resolving the problem it had with the leader of Yoruba agitators, Sunday Igboho, wondering why the same strategy would not be applied in resolving Nnamdi Kanu’s case by liaising with the Finnish Government to arrest and repatriate Simon Ekpa, who has been engineering insecurity in the South East.

He said: “I will give you one scenario; the leader of the Yoruba agitators, Sunday Igboho, is in Benin Republic. The government engaged with the Benin Government and eventually got him arrested. They tried him and eventually, they kept him quiet.

“What is the problem in the Nigerian Government engaging with the Finnish Government, for somebody who has posted on his media page and made broadcasts, urging people to kill other people in Nigeria? And everybody seems to keep quiet within the Nigerian Government. That is why a whole lot of people in the South East think that it is nothing but also an act of neglect of the South East by the Government.

“We have also on our own, tried to engage the government, and we are always assured, don’t worry, we are going to look into it. But there is no concrete action, which suggests that some people prefer what is going on in the Southeast, where all manner of persons: criminals, false flag operations, and I deliberately used that word, false flag operations, cultists, kidnappers and others cause insecurity.”