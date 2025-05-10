You Can’t Be Traditional Ruler And Abandon Our Customs –Oba Ogabi

Share

A retired civil servant and politician, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abraham Olatunji, is the Ajagun of Imeke Kingdom in present day Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Badagry Local Government. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about his experience since mounting the throne 10 years ago as well as sundry issues relating to the traditional institution in Yorubaland. Excerpts:

Sir, it’s been almost 10 years since you mounted the throne of your forefathers. What has been your experience, or how has been the transition from being a prince to a traditional ruler?

As a young man, I worked in the Lagos State civil service for 28 years before I eventually decided to come back home and got involved in local politics. While in the service, I secured some connections that proved very handy for me when I became the traditional ruler of my kingdom. When I left the service, I became part of the struggle for the creation of Olorunda LCDA from the old Badagry Local Government with the help of the people and leaders of this area at that time. The LCDA was eventually created and I became the first chairman of the council. After we succeeded in securing the creation of the LCDA, the issue of Obaship came up. Good enough, we used to have a Baale (local chief) before, even though we are supposed to have an Oba (king). To actualise the aspiration for Obaship, we immediately went to work by forwarding our case to a standing tribunal set up by the Lagos State Government to entertain issues like that. Though, it took some time between when it was approved by the tribunal to when we had to wait for the White Paper to be issued and when it was eventually gazetteed. The struggle took us almost six to seven years. The former Baale died in the process. It must be noted that President Bola Tinubu was the person that advised us to present our case before the tribunal. The advice came when he was still the governor of Lagos State. That was when I was working very close to him.

So, you were close to the President when he was the governor of Lagos State?

Yes! We even came closer when I became the chairman of Olohunda Local Council Development Area. At that time, we (council chairmen) were called the 57 foot soldiers of Asiwaju. He advised me to lead my people to the tribunal and I agreed. At the end of the day, the state government approved the Obaship for us in the Imeke community and I became the first Ajagun of Imeke town. The approval of the state government came at the tail end of the Raji Fashola led government. I got to know about the approval when the former commissioner for Rural Development who is now the state chairman of the APC, Chief Cornelius Ojalabi, called me to inform me.

You said the process of upgrading the stool from a mere Baale to an Oba took so long, was there any occasion where you almost gave up?

No, no! You see, when you have your people behind you, you will achieve whatever you desire to achieve. Though we had many people coming forward to drag the indigeneship of this community with us, the true owners, that was settled at the court because they lost all the litigation as they failed to provide proof of ties to this community. I know that the majority are with me. There was no basis for me to look back because I knew it would have been difficult for me to tell them so at that material time.

So, you more or less became the symbol of the agitation?

Yes, I did. When we got the approval, I was told that the Commissioner from Local Government, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, who is now a member of the House of Representatives would be coming down to present me with the staff of office.

So how has the transition from being a grassroots politician to a traditional ruler?

The two are grassroots oriented because you relate and interface with the people at the grassroots directly. I have essentially been doing the same thing for some time just that what changed over time are the roles that I have had to play at different times serving the people. All along, while in active service, I made it a point of duty to come home from Lagos every weekend. I initially played an advisory role to the late Baale. Whenever I was around during the weekend, we sat down together to review the activities that had taken place and we agree on the course of action for the following week.

Your kingdom is an integral part of Aworiland?

Yes!

As a prominent son and traditional ruler, are you in any way worried that Lagos State has not produced a governor of Awori extraction?

(Cuts in) Yes! It worries everybody but I must be very sincere with you that it has been a cause for concern for all the people of Aworiland. I must be sincere. It worries everybody. And I hope that at some point, it will materialise.

Could it be that possibly the Awori ethnic nationality in Lagos is not playing its politics right?

No, no. What I am saying is that we have to establish a vast network from the grassroots to the top for that to happen. If there’s anything, anything we can do to get it done, it is all about unity of purpose.

Could we attribute that to disunity?

I can say that we have unity among the Aworis. But that unity is not enough.

Some people say that the influence of the traditional institution is beginning to wane; do you think that is really true?

No, I don’t think that is the case. When a traditional ruler is popular among his people and he does things that serve their interest, he will always be relevant to them. Here in my kingdom, I am in tune with my people. I listen to them to know what they want and I strive to put them in place for them. I have the people with me to the extent that if anything happens within my domain, they will come out immediately to rally round me. It will interest you to note that compared to some other traditional rulers, my security is light. People come and go out as they like.

Are you now saying that is the reason we have problems, especially in Yoruba traditional institutions?

Yes, it’s happening like that because most of the traditional rulers don’t really have the support that would bring about the right control of their people, you have to also have the control of the grassroots. Another issue that is threatening the traditional institution has to do with this culture. We are now beginning to have a situation whereby traditional rulers are now saying there is no need for them to imbibe the tradition of their people. Maybe because they are Christians or Muslims but what I am saying is that as a traditional ruler, you can still continue to practice whatever religion that you are doing but you must also be involved in whatever the community is doing. You must participate. That is the truth. After all, before we were born, we didn’t even have Christianity or Islam here in Africa and people were living peacefully. I was a People’s Warden in my church for almost 15 years but now as a traditional ruler, I am saying that we cannot divert any attention from tradition. No, not at all.

There has been this raging debate with regards to whether there should be some roles allocated to traditional rulers in the Constitution, if you are to advise government, what kind of role do you think the government should give to traditional rulers?

Traditional rulers should play an advisory role. We do that even though we don’t have it in the constitution.

Are you suggesting something like what we used to have in those days, I mean something like the House of Chiefs which we used to have in the First Republic?

I don’t think that would be feasible today because, I’m not sure that the powers that be will even allow that. What we can do as natural rulers is to offer advice to those in government who are at liberty to either take it or leave it. We (traditional rulers) cannot impose ideas and opinions on government officials.

As a traditional ruler, are you worried that people don’t really speak our languages anymore, especially to their children?

Again, this trend is also worrisome but I try very hard to encourage my household to speak my native dialect. For instance, everybody speaks our language in my domain except you are not indigenous to us. What people don’t know is that there is beauty in Yoruba language. In Brazil as we speak, Yoruba language has been adopted as the second language in the country and yet, we the owners of the language don’t value it.

Is there any way you can use the platform of Lagos State Council of traditional rulers to champion this?

We have been trying to do that and we thank members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for ensuring that they dedicate a day or two for conducting their plenary in Yoruba language.

What is the relationship between the palace and non-Yoruba residents of the town?

We don’t have any problem. We have a very good relationship. We don’t have any problem at all.

And thank God, we have, we have the leader, which we used to call it, call your people and ask, what is the information? So we have no problem among them at all.

What about security?

Security is for everybody. I used to tell my people that if they see anybody passing by and you’ve not seen him before, challenge him and we have been doing that.

What is the relationship between you and the relevant security agencies located within your domain?

Very good and cordial because we enjoy some level of symbiotic relationship with them, most especially the police. For instance, if they get a report and they are coming to do any work, the DPO will call me. if it’s something we can handle and report back to them, we do.

