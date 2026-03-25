You Can’t Amend Statutes, FIBA Tells NBBF

…as world body calls for election on or before Oct. 15

World Basketball governing body, FIBA has warned the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) that they are not going to recognise any statute amendment as they accepted the extension of the tenure of the current board led by Musa Kida till October.

There has been debate on the legitimacy of the board since January with the board claiming their mandate started the day the Federal Government inaugurated them (October 6, 2022) as against the day the election was conducted on January 3 1, 2022.

In a letter dated March 16, 2026, and signed by FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, which was made available to New Telegraph, the world governing body stated that the mandate of the present NBBF board remains valid until October 15, 2026.

The Federation further ruled that elections into the NBBF must be conducted strictly after the conclusion of the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup and no later than October 15, 2026, with a new board expected to assume office on October 16, 2026.

FIBA also made it unequivocally clear that it will not recognise any amendments to the NBBF statutes before the completion of the electoral process, directing that all elections must be conducted under the current legal framework and in compliance with its General Statutes.

The directive comes amid escalating tensions within Nigerian basketball administration, where conflicting interpretations of the board’s tenure have deepened divisions among stakeholders.

FIBA’s latest communication effectively settles the immediate question of legitimacy by reaffirming the authority of the current board while imposing a structured transition timeline.

The global body’s intervention underlines its role as the ultimate arbiter in basketball governance, particularly in disputes involving national federations affiliated to it.